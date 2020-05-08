e-paper
Covid-19 positive woman delivers a boy in Telangana, infant to be tested on Saturday

Covid-19 positive woman delivers a boy in Telangana, infant to be tested on Saturday

Telangana minister praised the doctors for saving some critical coronavirus positive cases with comorbidities.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 23:51 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The baby weighs 3 KG at birth and doctors said he will be tested for coronavirus on Saturday
The baby weighs 3 KG at birth and doctors said he will be tested for coronavirus on Saturday
         

A 27-year old coronavirus positive woman in Telangana underwent a C-section surgery to deliver a baby boy at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. The infant will soon be tested for Covid 19 infection.

“The baby boy, weighing three kgs, is healthy now and will undergo test for Covid-19 on Saturday. We have to wait and see whether the boy has contracted the virus or not,” state health minister Eatala Rajender told reporters in the evening.

This is the first case of delivery of a child by a Covid-19 infected mother in Telangana.

The Gandhi hospital doctors also successfully treated a 50-year old dialysis patient who had tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is suffering from end-stage renal disease and is on dialysis support. He was admitted in the ICU for 15 days and was discharged on Friday.

Another 70-year-old Covid-19 positive patient with co-morbid conditions including diabetes, hypertension and severe lung infection was treated successfully.

“Initially, we thought we might lose these patients. But the doctors have done a wonderful job and saved both of them, with a bit of luck,” Rajender said.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre to declare 14 districts in the state that have not reported new Covid-19 case for the last 21 days as green zones. They currently are categorised as orange zones by the Centre.

The state has also requested the Centre to move Nizamabad, Suryapet and Warangal Urban districts from the red zone to orange zones. If the Centre concedes, only Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts in the state will remain in the red zone.

