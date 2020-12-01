e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi should decelerate in next two weeks, says Satyendar Jain

Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi should decelerate in next two weeks, says Satyendar Jain

Jain also said that the labs taking samples are being operated at their full capacity, hence there are some delays in test outcomes and this matter was being taken up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain speaks during a press conference.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain speaks during a press conference.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he also said the labs taking samples are being operated at their full capacity, hence there are some delays in test outcomes and this matter was being taken up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi recorded 3,726 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 15 days, while the daily death toll crossed the 100-mark again and stood at 108.

“The positivity rate stood at 7.35 per cent on Monday. It was 15.26 per cent on November 7. There has been a reduction of nearly 55 per cent since then. In the coming one-two weeks, it should further reduce and come under control,” Jain said.  While a total of 50,670 tests for the detection of coronavirus cases were conducted on Sunday, the number of RT-PCR tests surpassed that of rapid antigen ones, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

Asked about the delay in RT-PCR test reports at some laboratories, the health minister said, “Labs in Delhi are being used to their full capacity. RT-PCR test turnaround time is 24 hours. Since, the labs are fully used, so more time is being taken by labs to process (the samples)”. “The Centre had said some special labs will be allotted. ICMR controls all such labs. So the issue of delay is being taken up so that delays do not happen,” he further said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In