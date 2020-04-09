Covid-19: Quarantine, home isolation ends 70,000 in Assam

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:24 IST

Around 70,000 people currently in quarantine and home isolation in Assam as precaution against the spread of Covid-19 would be allowed to resume their normal lives from Friday on completion of their 14-day observation period, the government said Thursday.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a quarantine facility at Srirampur on the Assam-West Bengal border to enquire about the health of around 650 people staying there for the past two weeks.

“Doctors have conducted checks and those who don’t show any symptoms of Covid-19 and have completed 14-day mandatory quarantine period will be allowed to return to their homes,” he said.

Several hundred residents of Assam who were on their way back to the state had got stuck at the border following imposition of the 21-day lockdown across the country.

“By Thursday midnight, nearly 70,000 people in Assam who are in quarantine or home isolation would complete their 14-day quarantine period. It is a positive thing for us as none of those thousands from Assam who returned to the state last month have been reported Covid-19 positive till now,” Sarma said.

Assam government will provide transportation for those in quarantine facilities to return home. Those in home isolation won’t be monitored further by healthcare workers.

Sarma said the government would next try to bring back those from the state who are stranded outside.

Till Thursday, Assam had recorded 28 Covid-19 positive cases. Twenty seven of them were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.