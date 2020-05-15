Covid-19: Rajasthan govt upgrades 19 schemes into flagship programmes

jaipur

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:33 IST

The Rajasthan government has decided to declare 19 schemes and programmes of nine departments as flagship programmes in the state following the coronavirus outbreak.

Principal secretary (planning) Abhay Kumar said to provide relief to people from Covid19 pandemic and empowering the weaker section, the state government has announced making 19 important schemes and programs related to health, education, social security and employment as flagship schemes.

Earlier, the central government had announced a financial package for the MSMEs under “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. Now the Rajasthan government has also included schemes to encourage small scale industries under flagship programs, such as Chief Minister Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme.

Rajasthan has over 4.50 lakh MSME industries that employ about 50 lakh people. These small and medium industries have their share of contribution to the state’s economy.

The planning department, in an order, said: “To empower people from weaker sections and bring them in mainstream, the state has decided to make 19 schemes of nine departments as flagship programmes.”

There are many local products such as Bikaneri bhujia and papad, block printing, blue pottery of Jaipur, mehndi of Sojat that have their presence across the country.

To promote the MSME industries, the state government had brought the Chief Minister Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme, where many relaxations and subsidies are provided. The scheme was now declared as a flagship scheme. The MSME Act and the Rajasthan Investment Promotion (RIPS) Scheme, 2019 are also made flagship programmes.

Other schemes declared as flagship programmes are – “Shudh Ke liye Yudh” (campaign against adulteration), Nirogi Rajasthan, CM Free Medicine and Test, and Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Insurance of the health department.

In addition, Rs.1 kg wheat (food and civil supply department); Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School (education); Jan Soochan portal (Information technology and communication); Jan Adhar Yojna (planning); and Rajasthan agriculture processing, business and export promotion scheme (agriculture) too are made flagship schemes.

Six of the social justice and empowerment department schemes – Mukhyamantri Kanyadan, benefits provided under silicosis policy 2019, Mukhymantri ekalnari Samman pension, Mukhyamantri Vradhjan (senior citizen) Samman pension, Mukhymantri specially abled Samman pension and Palanhar scheme are made flagship programmes.

“Flagship schemes mean that selected schemes or programmes will be of higher priority than others. Collectors will hold weekly and the chief minister’s office will monthly review of the schemes. A daily update of their implementation will be tracked by the administration,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Vishal Baid, CII Rajasthan chairman, said: “The Chief Minister’s Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme, new RIPS Scheme, Food Processing Schemes are visionary initiatives of the state government. It will create an inclusive, balanced and strong industrial development atmosphere in Rajasthan and will also establish the state as the most preferred investment destination. In current conditions, the status of flagship schemes will boost the confidence of the investor.”