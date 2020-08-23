Covid-19 recoveries cross 10,000 mark in Uttarakhand

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:00 IST

With 345 fresh Covid-19 recoveries on Saturday, the recovery mark crossed 10,000 in Uttarakhand with total 10,021 people recovering from the disease in the state. The recovery rate now stands at 68.80% in Uttarakhand.

Of the total number of recoveries, maximum 120 patients recovered from Haridwar district on Saturday. The state also reported 483 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Three Covid-19 positive patients died on Saturday of which one died due to coronavirus and others died due to co-morbidities.

A total of 195 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, according to the health officials. According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, maximum 133 fresh cases were reported from Haridwar district followed by Nainital (97), Dehradun (82), US Nagar (81), Uttarkashi (41), Almora (19), Rudraprayag (12), Pithoragarh (5), Chamoli (4), Pauri (3), Tehri (3), Bageshwar (2) and Champawat (1).

Haridwar district has reported the maximum, 3,555 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Dehradun (2,919), US Nagar (2,706) and Nainital (2,136).

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 26.67 days, while the infection rate is 5.18%. The state has so far tested over 3.01 lakh samples of which results of over 13,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 340 containment zones in eight districts including maximum, 280, in Haridwar district. In a bid to fight the pandemic, the state government has operationalised 17 dedicated Covid Hospitals and 381 Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the state.

The state government has also started home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients recently. The Uttarakhand government on Saturday released guidelines for private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

Amit Singh Negi, secretary for health in the state said, “Earlier we had allowed private hospitals to treat those patients who were already admitted for other procedures and tested positive for Covid-19 during the treatment process in the hospital. This was done to ensure that patients who are in critical condition do not lose their life due to shifting to a government hospital for treatment of Covid-19.”

“Now, we have allowed all private hospital, accredited from the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH), to admit Covid-19 patients and treat them. The patients need not necessarily be the ones who were already undergoing treatment in the hospital,” added the health secretary.

As per the guidelines, the hospitals should be registered under the Clinical Establishment Act 2010, have a separate Covid-19 ward with separate entry and exit doors, 24x7 emergency and ICU facilities with specialists on-call. The hospitals should have a 24x7 pharmacy facility and oxygen supply with every bed at the isolation ward.

There should be a dedicated Covid-19 ambulance with the hospital and the authorities should ensure proper protective equipment (PPE) for all doctors treating the Covid-19 patients. The hospital should also follow all the norms of Biomedical Waste Management-2016 and should have all the required permits from the pollution control board and dispose of waste as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).