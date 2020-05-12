‘Covid-19 recovery rate at 31.7%, getting better every day’: Health minister

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:48 IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India’s Covid-19 mortality rate is among the lowest in the world at around 3.2%.

“In the fight against #COVID19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. Global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%” Vardhan said.

The minister said that the recovery rate in Covid-19 patients across the country is also getting better by the day, news agency ANI reported.

“Today our recovery rate is at 31.7%,” Dr Vardhan stated.

On Monday, Vardhan had said that India’s fight against COVID-19 is moving ahead fast strongly and steadily. The minister’s comments came during a digital conference organised in the national capital on the occasion of National Technology Day

“Indian government, academia, scientists, startups, entrepreneurs and industry have been working relentlessly to find solutions to combat this pandemic,” Vardhan said.

“We must appreciate the efforts of our scientists, our entrepreneurs and our institutions working to find quick and deployable solutions for Covid-19. New discoveries, industry partnerships, and enhanced researches have thus, been rapidly developed and adopted,” teh minister added.

“Within a short period of time, the nation has been able to mobilise a number of researchers to develop new testing kits, protective equipment, respiratory devices, etc.,” he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 70,000-mark on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 70,756. There are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country, 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,293 people have died from the deadly contagion.

(With inputs from agencies)