e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry

Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry

Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of Covid-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered Covid-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, health ministry said.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said
Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said(File photo for representation)
         

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India’s case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of Covid-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered Covid-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, it said.

Presently, there are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovered cases exceeded the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 Covid-19 patients have been cured.

“This takes the national recovery rate amongst Covid-19 patients to 60.77 per cent,” the ministry said.

“There are 21 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average,” it stated.

These 21 states and UTs are Chandigarh (85.9 per cent), Ladakh (82.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (80.6 per cent), Rajasthan (80.1 per cent), Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent), Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Delhi (70.2 per cent), Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69.0 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent), and Jammu and Kashmir (62.4 per cent).

tags
top news
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Steady growth in domestic air travel, daily fliers cross 75k mark on July 4
Steady growth in domestic air travel, daily fliers cross 75k mark on July 4
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Italian Marines case ruling won’t affect India’s rights in exclusive economic zone
Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry
Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states, UTs higher than national average of 60.77%: Health ministry
Income Tax dept amends TDS form, makes it more comprehensive
Income Tax dept amends TDS form, makes it more comprehensive
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In