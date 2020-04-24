Covid-19 state tally: Cases in Rajasthan near 2,000; 37 deaths in 24 hours

india

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 23,000-mark on Friday. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 21,077. The figure includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 patients who have been cured or discharged and 718 fatalities.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases which how now crossed the 2,500-mark. In Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases are now more than 6,000. Four Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 6,430 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 283 deaths so far while 840 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 2,624 coronavirus cases and 258 recoveries so far. One hundred twelve people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2,376 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Fifty people have died from the infection while 808 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1964 on Friday. The state has reported 27 fatalities, and 230 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1,683 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 752 recoveries and 20 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1,699 positive cases of coronavirus. Eighty three people have died from Covid-19 here while 203 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

With further increase in numbers, Uttar Pradesh has 1,510 Covid-19 positive cases. While 206 people have recovered from the disease in Uttar Pradesh, 24 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

The Covid-19 positive cases have reached 960 in Telangana. Nearly 200 (197 to be exact) have made a recovery from the virus while 24 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 895 positive Covid-19 patients and 141 cases of recovery. Twenty seven people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 447 coronavirus cases on Friday. The state has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 324 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 445 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths. One hundred forty five people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 427. Five people have died from the infection while 92 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab have 272 and 277 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 16 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. One hundred fifty six people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 65 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 514 people have been infected by coronavirus disease Covid-19. There have been 15 deaths and 103 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 90 Covid-19 positive patients, 33 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 153 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 46 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 47 Covid-19 patients, 24 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 27 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 14 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 22 Covid-19 cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 28 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 18 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, three have recovered. Jharkhand has 53 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 8 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two Covid-19 cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronavirus, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.