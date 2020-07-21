Covid-19 state tally: Delhi records less than 1,000 cases for first time in 7 weeks, Bihar a concern

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:23 IST

India on Tuesday recorded a marginal dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to close to 1.2 million, according to Union health ministry data. The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 37,148.

The nationwide death toll has crossed the 28,000-mark.

Apart from Maharashtra, which has the highest caseload, Bihar is emerging as the new area of concern for the government. A three-member team visited the state on Monday and expressed apprehension that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases in days to come. It recommended ramping up of the state’s medicare facilities.

Delhi, meanwhile, seems to have hit the Covid-19 peak with the number of daily cases declining significantly, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Monday. He, however, cautioned against any lowering of guard.

The number of cases has also gone up in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation in various states across the country:

Maharashtra recorded 8,240 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,18,695 while 176 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data. Monday was the fifth day the state recorded over 8,000 cases in a day, including its highest single-day spike of 9,518 on Sunday. With over 9,000 cases in a day, questions are being raised if community transmission has started in the state. However, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope denied this.

Tamil Nadu reported another high of 4,985 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally past 1.75 lakh (1,75,678 to be exact). The death toll mounted to 2,551 with 70 fatalities.

Delhi reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in seven weeks. The 954 cases recorded in the last 24 hours took the total number of cases to 1,23,747. Thirty five fresh fatalities were reported in this period, and the death toll reached 3,663.

Karnataka saw another spike of 3,648 Covid-19 cases and 72 related fatalities, according to Union health ministry data. This took the total number of infections in the state to 67,420 and the death toll to 1,401. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases and deaths at 1,452 and 31, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Tuesday as another 4,074 fresh cases were added to the state’s tally in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll increased to 696 after 54 new casualties were reported in a day, according to health ministry.

Gujarat reported the highest single-day spike of 998 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 49,439 while fatalities rose by 20, including 11 in Surat, to 2,167. At 284, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state, taking its tally to 10,542.

The situation in Bihar is of particular concern for the Centre, which sent a three-member team to take stock of the situation. The team inspected some containment zones and dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Patna and Gaya. It asked the state’s health department to focus on “contact-tracing and testing” to combat the deadly virus more effectively. Based on its survey, the team warned that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases, and recommended ramping up of the state’s medicare facilities. As on Tuesday, the state has recorded 27,646 cses of Covid-19 and 217 related deaths.