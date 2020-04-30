Covid-19 state tally: Over 4000 cases in Gujarat, Maharashtra heads towards grim milestone

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:18 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 33,050 on Thursday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 23,651 active coronavirus cases in the country, 8,324 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,074 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 9,000-mark and now near 10,000 while national capital Delhi is fast catching up with Gujarat, the second worst-affected state. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 9915 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra inches towards another grim milestone - of 10,000 cases. It already has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 432 deaths so far while 1593 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 4082. While 197 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 527 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 3439 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 56 people have died from the infection while 1092 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2438 on Thursday. The state has reported 51 fatalities, and 768 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2561 positive cases of coronavirus. 129 people have died from Covid-19 here while 461 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2162 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1210 recoveries and 27 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

2134 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 510 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 39 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1332 positive Covid-19 patients and 287 cases of recovery. Thirty one people have died.

Telangana

Over 1,000 (1012 to be exact) positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 367 people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 758 on Thursday. There have been 22 deaths and 124 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 581. Eight people have died from the infection while 192 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 535 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. 216 people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 495 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 369 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 310 and 357 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 19 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. Two hundred nine people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 90 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 392 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 65 patients have recovered. Odisha has 125 Covid-19 positive patients, 39 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 107 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 19 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 55 coronavirus patients, 36 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 25 have recovered. Assam has reported 38 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 29 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 38 cases of coronavirus and 34 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 56 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 15 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 16 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, three have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.