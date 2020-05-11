Covid-19 state tally: Over 8,000 cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu overtakes Delhi to climb to 3rd spot

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:44 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 67,000-mark on Monday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 67,152. There are 44,029 active coronavirus cases in the country, 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,206 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have breached the 22,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has over 8,000 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 22,171 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally. The state has recorded 832 deaths so far while 4199 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 8194. While 493 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 2545 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 7204 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1959 recoveries and 47 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

As many as 6923 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Seventy-three people have died from the infection while 2069 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 3814 on Monday. The state has reported 107 fatalities, and 2176 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 3614 positive cases of coronavirus. Two hundred and fifteen people have died from Covid-19 here while 1676 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 3467 in Uttar Pradesh. While 1653 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 74 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1980 positive Covid-19 patients and 925 cases of recovery. Forty five people have died.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 1939 on Monday. There have been 185 deaths and 417 recoveries in the state.

Telangana

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reaches 1196 in state so far. Seven hundred and fifty people have made a recovery from the virus while 30 people have died from Covid-19.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 861. Nine people have died from the infection while 383 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 848 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths. As many as 424 people have been cured and discharged.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 703 and 1823 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 31 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 10 deaths. Three hundred people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 166 in Punjab.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 512 coronavirus cases on Monday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 489 people have successfully recovered.

In Bihar, 696 people have tested positive for coronavirus, six people have died while 365 patients have recovered. Odisha has 377 Covid-19 positive patients, 68 have recovered while three people have died. Jharkhand has 157 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 78 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 68 coronavirus patients, 46 patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died. Himachal Pradesh has 55 cases, two patients have died and 39 have recovered. Assam has reported 63 Covid-19 cases, two people have died while 34 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 59 cases of coronavirus and 49 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 169 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 24 have recovered, two people have died. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, all patients have recovered.

Ladakh has 42 patients, 21 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported 9 cases, 6 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 13 cases and one death, 10 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

Manipur had two coronavirus cases, and those have recovered. Tripura, meanwhile, has 150 cases, two patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.