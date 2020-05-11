India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:28 IST

More than 4,200 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the biggest spike so far, and 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning.

India’s tally of the respiratory disease jumped to 67,152 with 44,029 active cases, 20,916 people who have recovered and 2,206 fatalities, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continued to report a large number of Covid-19 cases.

The rise in the number of infections come on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet chief ministers to discuss the country’s lockdown exit strategy as well as steps to revive the economy as the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 continues.

The meeting comes ahead of May 17, when the second extension of the lockdown ends. The lockdown was enforced on March 25 and was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was, however, extended to May 3 and then again to May 17.

Apart from the economy and the management of Covid-19 in hotspots, the meeting between Modi and the CMs could also see some discussion on the migrant workers who have returned home and stranded Indians who are being flown back from many parts of the world.

Modi’s last meeting with CMs through a video conference was held on April 27 when most of the states expressed their willingness to partially lift the lockdown.

More than four million people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, and 282,709 have died across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tracker.