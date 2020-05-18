e-paper
Covid-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, highest in two months

Covid-19 update: 25 new cases reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, highest in two months

Most of these cases were detected in migrant labourers.

May 18, 2020
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
LTotal 20 patients are admitted to AIIMS Raipur and the rest to the other hospitals in Raipur.
Total 20 patients are admitted to AIIMS Raipur and the rest to the other hospitals in Raipur.(Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times)
         

Total 25 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Sunday taking the total number of coronavirus-infected people in Chhattisgarh to 92. This is the highest number of cases found in a single day in Chhattisgarh in the last two months.

As per the state’s health department, total active Covid-19 cases are now 33 in the state and 59 have been discharged after recovery.

“Total nine cases were detected from Balod, six new cases each were also reported from Balodabazar and Janjgir-Champa, two from Kabirdham and one each from Gariaband and Surguja,” a senior health official said.

“Most of these cases were detected in migrant labourers,” the officer added.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 begins with more relaxations - All you need to know

Total 20 patients are admitted to AIIMS Raipur and the rest to the other hospitals in Raipur

“The Covid-19 count in the state now stands at 92 but the number of active cases is 33 while 59 others have been discharged after recovery,” the official said.

Also read: India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 5,242 new patients

Chhattisgarh has total 92 coronavirus cases with no fatalities till date. Fifty-nine people have been discharged from the hospitals or cured while active cases of the infection stand at 33. The state has tested 34,633 people for Covid-19 so far.

