Covid-19 update: BMS meets Amit Shah, submits list of demands

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:46 IST

A delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh met union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday. The delegation demanded provisions to ensure those stranded midway must reach home on priority; jobs to those who are still around their work places and extension of MGNREGA schemes for work opportunities to workers who are back in their home states.

The delegation also said that provisions should be made for those migrant workers who are interested in returning to their place of work; all registered constructions workers must get the relief payment through banks or in cash on basis of identification and verification of their documents.

“Unregistered construction workers be extended the relief amounts on production of identification documents. For the benefit of Beedi workers; tendu leaves and tobacco should be made available around their homes by their factories and payment of minimum wages ensured,” the delegation told Shah.

They have also sought reduction in GST, unregistered beedi workers to start getting BPL benefits; non-fishing allowance for fisherman and a year’s tax holiday for the self employed.