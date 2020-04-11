Covid-19 update: PM Modi wears mask, so do chief ministers during virtual meeting

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a message for the people on Saturday as he was seen wearing a mask during his video-conference with chief ministers over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister was seen in a white homemade cloth mask during the video conference with chief ministers to discuss the way forward as India reported more than 7400 cases of the coronavirus disease, which has also killed 239 people, on Saturday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The chief ministers, including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa, were also seen in masks during the virtual meeting after which the Prime Minister is expected to take a decision on whether to lift or extend the lockdown.

“I am always available. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on Covid-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” Modi is understood to have said during the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi had asked his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) leaders and workers to distribute masks to at least five to seven people and even wear them at home, if possible.

Also read: On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood

Addressing the BJP’s cadre through a video link on the 40th foundation day of the party on Monday, Modi had underlined the importance of wearing masks to avoid getting infected.

Last week, the Centre had also said last week that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

Also read: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 7447, death toll at 239

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage