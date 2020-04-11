e-paper
Home / India News / ‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet

‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet

The pandemic has affected more than 7400 people across India and killed 239 people so far.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Wearing a mask Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with chief ministers to discuss whether the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus should be extended, assured them that he is open to suggestions.

“I am available 24x7. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” Modi said.

Many other chief ministers were also seen wearing masks.

The pandemic has affected more than 7400 people across India and killed 239 people so far.

This is the third time the PM has communicated with CMs through a video conference. On Tuesday, he took feedback from the chief ministers on whether the three-week lockdown scheduled to end on April 14 should be extended.

Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown toll April 30 while many other states have said they want to extend the lockdown.

The government is trying to strike a balance between life and livelihood as India the lockdown has rendered thousands of workers jobless while the medical infrastructure is under strain amid rising cases of coronavirus.

Ahead of the meeting, the West Bengal government decided to impose a total lockdown in 10 Covid-19 hotspots and clusters from where positive cases have been reported.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had urged chief ministers to demand cash transfer to families of the poor who have been hit hard by the lockdown.

