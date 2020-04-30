e-paper
Rajasthan police starts dedicated helpline for 'corona warriors'

Rajasthan police starts dedicated helpline for ‘corona warriors’

According to official data of the police department, between March 29 and April 27, 151 'corona warriors' got injured in 116 attacks across Rajasthan.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:30 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Director General of Police (DGP), law and order, ML Lather said that after incidents of attack on corona warriors surfaced from different parts of the state, helplines have been started across all districts.
Director General of Police (DGP), law and order, ML Lather said that after incidents of attack on corona warriors surfaced from different parts of the state, helplines have been started across all districts.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan Police has launched helpline numbers for the ‘corona warriors’ of the state who are fighting against the deadly contagion (Covid-19).

According to official data of the police department, between March 29 and April 27, 151 ‘corona warriors’ got injured in 116 attacks across Rajasthan.

The maximum number of attacks were reported from Ajmer-9, Alwar-4, Bhilwara-7, Jaipur-6, Bharatpur-5, Chittorgarh-3, Hanumangarh-4, among other districts.

Director General of Police (DGP), law and order, ML Lather said that after incidents of attack on corona warriors surfaced from different parts of the state, helplines have been started across all districts.

“In the last few days, it has come to our notice that few anti-social elements are creating barriers in the work of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and other essential staff. Many of them have been attacked which is illegal and is a big hurdle to contain the spread of the virus,” Lather said.

The DGP added, “This helpline number is created to help medical staff, paramedical staff and ASHA workers involved in door-to-door survey and screening of Covid-19. Also, nodal officers have been appointed to take up the grievances of the corona fighters,” said Lather.

He further informed that Vishal Bansal, inspector general of police (crime branch), has been appointed as the nodal officer at the state level while for the districts, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer has been appointed.

The nodal officers will also share the complaints with the state government and the Indian Medical Association, Lather said. Lather said he has also directed his subordinates to book those attacking corona warriors under relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and the Disaster Management Act.

On April 7, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and state governments to provide security to doctors and medical staff who are treating Covid-19 patients. The court also ordered authorities to take action against those preventing doctors, medical staff or government officials from performing their duty amid the coronavirus crisis.

