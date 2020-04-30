e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan Covid-19 tally crosses 2,500-mark; Jaipur has highest number of deaths

Rajasthan Covid-19 tally crosses 2,500-mark; Jaipur has highest number of deaths

Rajasthan has so far witnessed 51 deaths due to Covid-19, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of deserted shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan amid Covid-19 lockdown in Ajmer on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
         

The total number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients reached 2,524 in Rajasthan after 86 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, citing a state health department report. Two more people died of the disease in the state, ANI further reported.

It further said that 827 patients have recovered so far.

Rajasthan has so far witnessed 51 deaths due to the virus, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The state health department says that Jaipur has the most number of fatalities - 32.

The state health department said on Thursday that 59 new cases were reported in Jodhpur, 14 in Jaipur, four in Ajmer, three in Chittorgarh, two in Kota and one in Dholpur.

Jaipur has reported the highest 892 positive cases, followed by 472 in Jodhpur, the state health department said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran being put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said so far 98,000 samples have been taken while the daily testing capacity has also been increased to over 6,500 tests. He said the target of 10,000 tests per day will be met soon.

Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Kerala Governor gives nod to ordinance which allows govt to temporarily cut salaries
‘Powerhouse of talent’: PM Modi mourns death of Rishi Kapoor
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
