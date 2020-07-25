e-paper
Covid-19 warriors invited to muted I-Day celebration

Covid-19 warriors invited to muted I-Day celebration

In a detailed advisory issued to all the states and union territories, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked all states to use technology in the best possible manner for the celebrations and avoid large gatherings.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 04:01 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

For the first time in 74 years, Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi will be a low-key affair with fewer guests invited and school children not a part of the festivities due to coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, doctors, hospital workers, sanitation workers as well as some cured Covid patients will be invited to the ceremony as recognition of their services in the fight against the disease.

In a detailed advisory issued to all the states and union territories, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked all states to use technology in the best possible manner for the celebrations and avoid large gatherings.

Officials familiar with the arrangements being made at Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the flag and deliver the annual speech, said the number of invitees at the venue has been reduced significantly and those being considered will sit at a distance. They added that school children will not be called for the ceremony as there are multiple guidelines that say children should stay at home during the pandemic.

The Centre has asked all the states to promote the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme through various activities and messages during the Independence Day celebrations.

According to the MHA advisory, “The events (at Red Fort and different states) organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,”

The celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort that will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The Prime Minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tri-coloured balloons at the end. “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan will take place.

The MHA has said while organizing various events it is necessary to follow measures like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all other Covid-19 guidelines.

The guidelines for the states include - unfurling of the national flag by the respective chief minister, playing of the national anthem, presentation of guard of honour by the police, including paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC, scouts, speech by the chief minister; and singing of the national anthem.

“It would also be appropriate that Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers are invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against Covid-19 Pandemic,” the advisory said. “Some persons cured from Covid-19 infection may also be invited,” it added. “Performance of Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” it noted.

