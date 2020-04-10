Covid-19: West Bengal looks to ramp up production of hydroxychloroquine

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:21 IST

Kolkata: The authorities in West Bengal are looking at ramping up the production of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that has emerged as the most sought-after medicine in the world, including the US, after preliminary trials in China suggested it boosted recovery and lowered the severity of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The state government has asked the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to submit a report on how soon the production of HCQ can start in the Darjeeling hills, where there are large plantations of cinchona, as the bark of the tree yields quinine – the ingredient for anti-malarial drugs. Chloroquine, which was discovered in 1934, is a synthesised variant of quinine.

The Kolkata-based Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, the only public sector unit that manufactures anti-malarial drug in India, will also apply for a licence soon from the Drugs Controller General of India to produce HCQ. The company, founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, considered to be the father of Indian chemistry, had started HCQ’s production but was stopped decades ago.

“At present, we manufacture chloroquine phosphate. We’ll apply to the Drugs Controller General of India in a day or two to obtain a licence to manufacture HCQ. We’ve already deposited the fees. We’ve got the necessary infrastructure to manufacture up to 10 lakh HCQ tablets daily,” said PM Chandraiah, managing director, Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited.

“The state has asked the CII to submit a report on how soon we can revive the production of quinine and HCQ in the Darjeeling hills,” said Rajiva Sinha, chief secretary of West Bengal.

Mongpu, which falls under Kurseong sub-division in the Darjeeling hills, has cinchona plantations spread over 9,600 acres. Earlier, three factories used to manufacture quinine, but all of them have closed down.

“We’re roping in experts from North Bengal University and Sikkim. CII experts will also be a part of the team. We’d submit a report to the Bengal government on how soon the factories can be reopened and what machineries would be needed,” said Sanjit Saha, chairman of CII’s north Bengal zonal council.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also shown interest in the revival of HCQ production in the state.

However, on Thursday the Indian Council of Medical Reserach (ICMR) has said that it won’t recommend HCQ medicine for Covid-19 patients unless satisfactory results are seen during tests.

“It is important to understand that this (hydroxychloroquine) medicine is not mandatory. Whether it will reduce the infection, will be known only after tests. The doctors are still testing it on symptomatic patients. Until we get satisfactory results, we won’t recommend this to anyone,” said R Ganga Ketkar, scientist, ICMR.

HCQ is recommended only to those asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases, according to ICMR.

India is the world’s largest producer of HCQ. The country has an estimated production capacity of 40 tonnes a month, or 20 crore tablets of 200 milligrams (mg) each.