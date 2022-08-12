Covid alarm: Centre warns against large gathering as cases rise ahead of Independence Day

With the number of Coronavirus cases showing an upward trend over the past few weeks with India reporting an average of over 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily, the Centre on Friday advised states and Union territories to ensure that huge gatherings are avoided for Independence Day celebrations, and Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Union home ministry told all state authorities that "as a precaution against Covid-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed".

The Centre also urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and disinfect their hands to avoid infection.

Last week, the Union government had written to states reporting a higher number of cases and cautioned them against high chances of transmissibility of infectious diseases due to the upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to seven states, including Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, advised ramping up of testing, while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has reinforced the mask mandate as a safety measure. On Thursday, a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi stated that wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory and a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on the violators. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.