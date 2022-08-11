Wearing masks mandatory in Delhi as Covid positivity rate reaches 18%

As the national capital is seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government reiterated that wearing masks in public places is mandatory and a fine of ₹500 is to be imposed on violators. According to a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory and a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on the violators. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 8 deaths which was the highest in around 180 days and 2,146 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 17.83%. The fatality was highest after February 13, when 12 deaths were reported. The rise in Covid cases has been steady in Delhi with 2,495 cases reported on Tuesday.

In April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate but both masks and the violation fine were brought back within weeks as Delhi started witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases. However, people have become lax in maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

