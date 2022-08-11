Wearing masks mandatory in Delhi as Covid positivity rate reaches 18%
As the national capital is seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government reiterated that wearing masks in public places is mandatory and a fine of ₹500 is to be imposed on violators. According to a notice issued by the additional district magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory and a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on the violators. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.
On Wednesday, Delhi reported 8 deaths which was the highest in around 180 days and 2,146 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 17.83%. The fatality was highest after February 13, when 12 deaths were reported. The rise in Covid cases has been steady in Delhi with 2,495 cases reported on Tuesday.
In April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate but both masks and the violation fine were brought back within weeks as Delhi started witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases. However, people have become lax in maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
