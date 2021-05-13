Covid cases rise, govt allocates for more work under MGNREGS

The Union government allocated for more work under the flagship job scheme MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) for this April and May than what it did in the corresponding period last year, signalling that more people might demand job in this second wave of Covid pandemic than during the federal lockdown.

The rural development ministry budgeted for 335.7 million persondays or days of work in April 2021 and as India’s Covid cases rose, the allocation jumped up to 799.4 million days of work, a rise of around 140%.

This year, MGNREGS generated 325.2 million days of work in April and it has already passed 335.9 million days in the current month, signalling a steep growth in demand.

In April last year, when India was locked down to curb the first wave of Covid-19 disease, 175.7 million days of work was allocated and in the next month, work allocation saw a steep hike to 676.3 million days. As millions of daily wage earners and workers returned home, for the first time in the history of MGNREGS, every month of FY20-21 barring April had more work done than what was budgeted for. And in the last year, MGNREGS had its highest ever spending of ₹1.11 lakh crores.

Also Read | The role of MGNREGS in the climate crisis

This year, the authorities didn’t expect such a massive second wave of Covid-19 and thought normalcy would return and workers will return to better work opportunities. But now, as several states, including Delhi, UP and Maharashtra, are again restoring lockdowns and workers are returning home, MGNREGS gears up to tackle any possible hike in demand for work.

The Union Budget allocated ₹73,000 crore for MGNREGS. But more demand for work in the programme, widely seen as the last resort of employment in a calamity, would entail more allocations through additional funds or diverting funds from other schemes of the ministry, an official said.

But the second wave’s penetration in the rural areas has added fresh concerns for MGNREGS managers. A senior official of the rural development ministry said that apart from many MGNREGS beneficiaries, many grassroot level officials playing crucial role of maintaining records and ensuring smooth payment systems, might get affected.