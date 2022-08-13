Covid: India logs 15,815 fresh cases, active caseload drops below 1.2 lakh

India registered 15,815 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal drop from the previous day's 16,561 infections, the health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. The country's death toll surged by 68 fatalities, including 24 deaths added by Kerala in the backlog data, the data showed.

Active cases dipped by 4,271 in the span of 24 hours to drop below the 1.2 lakh mark (at 1,19,264), constituting 0.27 per cent of the overall infections. The cumulative coronavirus infections in India - recorded since the start of the pandemic - now stands at 4,42,39,372, while the death toll now stands at 5,26,996.

The 44 fatalities - recorded in the last 24 hours - include 10 from Delhi, five each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab; three each from Assam, Haryana and West Bengal; two each from Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur; and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.79 per cent. The Covid fatality rate in the country was 1.19 per cent. The national Covid recovery rate touched 98.54 per cent, the health ministry noted.

More than 43 million people have recovered from the coronavirus so far, according to the ministry. It also said 2.07 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country to date under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, and four crore on January 25 this year.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON