Covid latest: Four deaths in Chhattisgarh quarantine centres in 48 hours

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:14 IST

Three kids and one pregnant woman lodged in quarantine centres of Chhattisgarh have died in the last two days while the state government attempts to improve the management of quarantine facilities.

The deaths were reported from Balod , Gariyaband, Kabirdham and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of the state.

On Thursday morning, a pregnant woman died at the quarantine centre of Darnighoda village panchayat in the Gariyaband district. The deceased was identified as Bhagwati Yadav (25) who was put in quarantine after she returned along with her father from Telangana.

Chief Medical Officer of Gariyaband district, NR Navrantna, told Hindustan Times that Bhagwati was severely anaemic. “She was rushed to the government hospital in Raipur on May 14, but after spending six days there, she ran away from Raipur and came back to the quarantine centre. We got her checked twice... but on Thursday morning, she died. The body was sent for postmortem and the report is awaited,” said the CMO.

Similarly, a five-month old infant living with his parents in Bhardakala quarantine centre in Balod district died on Thursday.

“The infant’s name was Nishant and his parents came from Chandrapur (Maharashtra) on May 14. The baby was not feeling well and on May 24 his sample was taken, which was sent to Raipur on May 25. Since his condition was deteriorating, he was brought to the district hospital in Balod on Wednesday, but on Thursday morning he died,” said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Balod S Thomas.

On Wednesday, death of a two-year-old kid was reported from the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi district of the state.

“The father of the kid returned from Bhopal. The kid was having some respiratory problem due to which the death took place. Her mother was feeding her milk before she went to the bathroom. When she returned, she found her dead. Later, in the postmortem, it was found that she got choked on the milk,” a senior administrative official told Hindustan Times.

The officer further added that the girl’s entire family had to be quarantined because her father, who had returned from Bhopal on May 18, ran away to his family in the village from the quarantine centre. “The villagers informed us and then the whole family was quarantined,” said the officer.

A three-month old from Kabirdham district was the second infant to perish on Wednesday.

“The kid was having problems with milk intake, he was shifted from the quarantine centre and admitted to district hospital on May 25. A day after he was reported to be normal but died on Wednesday,” said Block Medical Officer Sanjay Kharsan.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that zonal officers have been appointed for monitoring of quarantine centers across the state.

Each quarantine centre will have an in-charge officer to monitor the availability of basic facilities including health check-up and corona diagnosis test. The in-charge officers will be responsible for ensuring compliance of guidelines for operating the facilities.