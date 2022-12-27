Home / India News / Covid LIVE: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs today
Live

Covid LIVE: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs today

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 08:01 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs to be conducted today

Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the world on Monday. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)
Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the world on Monday. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

India is keeping a close eye on the pandemic situation amid surge in Covid cases in many parts of the world, including China. Both Central government and states have advised citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain physical distance, wear masks in crowded places and get vaccinated. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged doctors to share authentic information to curtail the spread of unverified information.

On Monday, he also held a meeting with members of top doctors' body - the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - where he was urged to allow second booster doses.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 27, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    Delhi: Government teachers to be deployed at IGI airport for Covid surveillance

    The Delhi government issued a notice on Monday to deploy government teachers at IGI airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that passengers arriving from abroad behave appropriately. Due to winter vacations, schools in Delhi will be closed during this time.

  • Dec 27, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    Mock drill across many health facilities in several states and UTs on Tuesday

    Mock drill to be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19 following advisory by central government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus india news + 1 more

‘No change in darshan pattern for Tirumala devotees’: TTD chairman

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 07:54 AM IST

A TTD spokesperson said the trust board in its last meeting had taken a decision only on gold plating of Ananda Nilayam and not on the darshan for pilgrims

The Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. (PTI File Photo)
The Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. (PTI File Photo)

On case against Lalu, Tejashwi's swipe at CBI. BJP MP says- 'Sow as you reap'

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Cases against Lalu Yadav have been labeled as ‘selective targeting’ move by the opposition in the past.

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File photo)

Covid LIVE: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs today

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 08:01 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mock drills in health facilities across states, UTs to be conducted today

Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the world on Monday. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)
Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the world on Monday. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:50 AM IST

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

'CMs not elected on basis of castes': Gehlot's outreach to communities. Watch

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Rajasthan is among the few states where the Congress is in power currently.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

BREAKING: Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 07:58 AM IST

Breaking news December 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise','no respect for...'

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 05:49 AM IST

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra - the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme - by calling it a “futile walking exercise”.

Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise', 'no respect for...'
Narasimha Rao's grandson slams Rahul over 'walking exercise', 'no respect for...'

Punjab sees sharp decline in crime rate in 2022: Report

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 03:07 AM IST

According to the official crime data of the state, the number of murders this year has reduced from 723 in 2021 to 654 in 2022 whereas kidnappings have decreased from 1,787 in 2021 to 1,645 in 2022.

Punjab sees sharp decline in crime rate in 2022: Report
Punjab sees sharp decline in crime rate in 2022: Report

Protests against alleged religious conversions continue in Uttarakhand

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:56 AM IST

Protests continued to rock Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district for the third consecutive day on Monday, after clashes broke out at a function organised on the eve of Christmas over allegations of unlawful conversions

Protests against alleged religious conversions continue in Uttarakhand
Protests against alleged religious conversions continue in Uttarakhand

Forensic team joins probe into actor Tunisha Sharma’s death

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 04:58 AM IST

A forensic team on Monday examined the set of a television serial where actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide last week, as her mother levelled fresh charges against her co-star Sheezan Khan who has been arrested.

Forensic team joins probe into actor Tunisha Sharma’s death as kin levels charges against co-star Sheezan Khan
Forensic team joins probe into actor Tunisha Sharma’s death as kin levels charges against co-star Sheezan Khan

Kashmiri Pandits should be transferred till terror attacks abate: Azad

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Democratic Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley should be temporarily transferred to Jammu to save their lives in the wake of targeted attacks by terrorists.

Ghulam Azad said incidents of targeted killings that have taken place in the past one year have resulted in a situation wherein Kashmiri Pandit employees posted here do not want to stay. (PTI)
Ghulam Azad said incidents of targeted killings that have taken place in the past one year have resulted in a situation wherein Kashmiri Pandit employees posted here do not want to stay. (PTI)

HC transfers Telangana ‘poaching’ case to CBI, rejects SIT probe

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The Telangana high court on Monday handed over a case related to an alleged attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs from a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

HT Image
HT Image

Scindia hails growth of DigiYatra app at Varanasi airport

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the rapid uptick in the usage of the DigiYatra app at Varanasi airport, saying that it had improved the ease of travel considerably.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hailed the rapid uptick in the usage of the DigiYatra app at Varanasi airport, saying that it had improved the ease of travel considerably. (HT file)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday hailed the rapid uptick in the usage of the DigiYatra app at Varanasi airport, saying that it had improved the ease of travel considerably. (HT file)

Three suspects arrested in Surathkal murder case

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:43 AM IST

Mangaluru commissioner of police, N Shashi Kumar, said of the three arrested, two are the assailants and another one dropped them on his bike

Abdul Jaleel (43) was hacked to death in front of his shop in Surathkal, triggering protests in the communally sensitive region. Later that day, the authorities imposed Section 144 in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.   (PTI)
Abdul Jaleel (43) was hacked to death in front of his shop in Surathkal, triggering protests in the communally sensitive region. Later that day, the authorities imposed Section 144 in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.   (PTI)

2023 Bengal panchayat polls: Mamata likely to launch TMC’s outreach programme on Jan 2

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The outreach will be in tune with the call given by Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, on reforming the ruling party in West Bengal, two senior leaders said

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to unveil Trinamool Congress’ road map for panchayat polls on January 2. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to unveil Trinamool Congress’ road map for panchayat polls on January 2. (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out