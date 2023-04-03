‘Covid protocols, face masks must’: Haryana health min amid spike in cases

Amid the fresh concerns over the spike in Covid-19 cases, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday urged people to follow the safety protocols. “Wherever there is a crowd with more than 100 people, they need to wear masks. We have instructed that,” he told the news agency ANI. Anil Vij 01 (3)

Vij also added that they have increased Covid testing in the state. He also informed that currently there are a total of 724 active cases in the state, however, none of them are hospitalised.

Several states are seeing a sudden spike in their daily Covid cases - especially Delhi and Maharashtra.

On Monday, India reported over 3,000 cases in a day for the third straight day with 3,641 new Covid infections. According to the union health ministry data, the active cases tally rose to 20,219.

In the last week, the health ministry issued revised guidelines for Covid-19. "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of Covid-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," it said.

Meanwhile, on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to review the public health preparedness for Covid-19.