Home / India News / ‘Covid protocols, face masks must’: Haryana health min amid spike in cases

‘Covid protocols, face masks must’: Haryana health min amid spike in cases

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 03, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Vij also added that they have increased Covid testing in the state.

Amid the fresh concerns over the spike in Covid-19 cases, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday urged people to follow the safety protocols. “Wherever there is a crowd with more than 100 people, they need to wear masks. We have instructed that,” he told the news agency ANI.

Anil Vij 01 (3)
Anil Vij 01 (3)

Vij also added that they have increased Covid testing in the state. He also informed that currently there are a total of 724 active cases in the state, however, none of them are hospitalised.

Also read: Serum institute seeks to add Covovax on CoWIN portal as booster dose for adults

Several states are seeing a sudden spike in their daily Covid cases - especially Delhi and Maharashtra.

On Monday, India reported over 3,000 cases in a day for the third straight day with 3,641 new Covid infections. According to the union health ministry data, the active cases tally rose to 20,219.

In the last week, the health ministry issued revised guidelines for Covid-19. "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of Covid-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," it said.

Meanwhile, on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to review the public health preparedness for Covid-19.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid-19 haryana + 1 more
india covid-19 haryana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out