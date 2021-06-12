Covid-19 LIVE updates: Uttarakhand reports 356 black fungus cases
India reported as many as 91,702 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 3,403 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, data put out by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The cumulative infection tally in the country now stands at 29,274,823, while the death toll has reached 363,079, according to health ministry data.
India reported as many as 134,580 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the data showing that over 27.79 million people in the country have already been cured of the coronavirus disease. The country's recovery rate now stands at 94.93%, as per health ministry data. Incidentally, the number of daily recoveries are continuing to outperform daily new cases for nearly a month now.
JUN 12, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Telangana: 'Covid orphans' to get mobile phones uploaded with emergency numbers
With an aim to ensure the safety of children who lost their parents to Covid-19, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has decided to give them mobile phones containing all the necessary numbers including that of the district child protection officer (DCPO) as well as a helpline and emergency numbers.
JUN 12, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Black fungus cases in Uttarakhand reach 356. Dehradun reports 21 news cases, 6 deaths
Dehradun reported 21 new cases of black fungus and six deaths on July 10, informed the state Health Department on Friday.
With this, the total number of black fungus patients in the Dehradun district has gone up to 319, while the cumulative black fungus cases in Uttarakhand now stand at 356 with 56 deaths.
JUN 12, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Reviewing reducing gap between jabs, says govt
India’s vaccination expert group is reviewing the decision to delay the second doses of Covishield, a top government expert said on Friday, as new scientific evidence from other countries suggests a single dose may not be adequately protected against the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has swept across the country. Read More
