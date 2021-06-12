Covid-19 LIVE updates: Uttarakhand reports 356 black fungus cases

India reported as many as 91,702 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 3,403 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, data put out by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The cumulative infection tally in the country now stands at 29,274,823, while the death toll has reached 363,079, according to health ministry data.

India reported as many as 134,580 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the data showing that over 27.79 million people in the country have already been cured of the coronavirus disease. The country's recovery rate now stands at 94.93%, as per health ministry data. Incidentally, the number of daily recoveries are continuing to outperform daily new cases for nearly a month now.