Image courtesy: Bloomberg
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: Australia to lift ban on citizens returning from India

A mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests India’s coronavirus outbreak, which saw record cases and deaths Thursday, could peak in the coming days.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST

India's coronavirus caseload went up to 21,077,410 as it continued to report explosion of cases. As of Thursday morning, the death toll stands at 230,168, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

In Delhi, doctors are reporting a rise in cases of black fungus, a rare fungal infection also known as Mucormycisis, in patients of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Last year as well, doctors had flagged several cases of the Covid-19 induced infection after at least 10 people were found to be infected within 15 days.

A mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests India's coronavirus outbreak, which saw record cases and deaths Thursday, could peak in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Japan is set to extend a virus state of emergency that includes Tokyo to the end of May. In the United States, New York’s mayor said the city is in talks to offer free vaccines to visitors as a way to spur tourism.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE can make as many as 3 billion doses this year, more than double what the partners forecast six months ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed a US-backed proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, casting doubt on international support for the idea.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Japan to extend state of emergency till May 31

    Japan's government is set to extend on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • MAY 07, 2021 08:49 AM IST

    Australia to lift ban on citizens returning from India

    Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from Covid-ravaged India in a week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as state officials reported that an outbreak in Sydney appeared to be contained.

Union road transport ministry Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)
india news

Remdesivir to be available at govt's price, says Gadkari amid black marketing

ANI | , Wardha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:06 AM IST
This comes after several cases of blackmarketing of Remdesivir came to light amid the Covid-19.
Kerala recorded 42,464 new infections on Thursday, the highest since the outbreak hit the state last year. In picture - Police and commuters during a weekend lockdown in Kerala. (HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: States step up curbs as Covid-19 tightens grip

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Image courtesy: Bloomberg
india news

Covid-19 LIVE: Australia to lift ban on citizens returning from India

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:50 AM IST
A mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests India’s coronavirus outbreak, which saw record cases and deaths Thursday, could peak in the coming days.
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Maharashtra’s Covid death toll on rise, daily average at 783

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The total number of deaths in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic has touched 73,515. On Wednesday, the state recorded 920 deaths which was the second-highest one day toll in the state. The highest toll was 985 on April 28 last month
An overcast sky during light rain, near AIIMS in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 6. (Amal KS / HT photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, adjoining plains for 4-5 days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Hailstorms are also likely over the region during the next 24 hours. Dust storm is likely over Rajasthan on May 6 and 7. An east-west trough (area of low pressure) is running from eastern parts of central India to northeast India across east India in lower levels
USAID Covid-19 coordinator Jeremy Konyndyk oversaw the send-off of the 4th plane carrying Medical supplies to India. (ANI Photo)
india news

Six US planes carrying key Covid-19 supplies reached India in past 6 days

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The emergency supplies include 20,000 courses of remdesivir (125,000 vials) to help treat critically ill patients, nearly 1,500 oxygen cylinders, which can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, and one million rapid diagnostic tests to quickly identify Covid-19 cases.
US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.(Reuters file)
india news

'Covid-19 second wave in India a tragedy': US' top surgeon Vivek Murthy

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
To a question on the current Covid crisis in India and if the US might face a similar situation, Murthy hoped that it never happens.
A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah will hear the Union government’s appeal on Friday along with a plea to stay the operation of the high court order issued on May 5.(HT File Photo)
india news

Centre moves SC against K’taka HC order to step up daily oxygen quota for state

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 04:34 AM IST
According to the petition, such a direction by the high court will “have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 Coronavirus.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ensuring quick and holistic containment measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi holds meet with cabinet to review vaccine drive, medicine availability

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 04:29 AM IST
“Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties,” PM Modi directed officials at the meeting, according to an official statement.
The jamun trees near Rajpath have a special significance to birders and nature lovers in the city. In picture - Rajpath dug up as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project.(HT Photo )
india news

20 heritage jamun trees may be uprooted in Central Vista revamp

By Soumya Pillai, Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 02:24 AM IST
Citizens and activists have been sharing pictures on social media of the dug-up Rajpath stretch lamenting the loss of the heritage jamun trees.
A medic prepares a vial of Covid-19 vaccine.(File Photo)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:46 AM IST
India needs to resurrect its faltering vaccine drive (which means, most importantly, accepting that it is faltering). It’s the only way to crush the second wave of the pandemic — and prevent (or lessen the impact of) a third wave.
The court observed that a committee will have to be formed “to provide a national pool of resources and guidance on management of the pandemic.” In picture - Medical cylinders at a Covid-19 hospital.(PTI)
india news

Centre needs to revamp its O2 allocation plan: SC

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Observing that it was inclined to set up a committee to review the Centre’s policy, the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah found fault with the Centre’s formula to link allocation of oxygen to only the number of beds in the hospitals of a state and its active cases.
"This is the achievement of the people. They were very clear that the protagonists of negative politics were kept away from power," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.(ANI )
india news

Protagonists of negative politics defeated: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 02:09 AM IST
In an interview to HT, Vijayan credited the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) win, which bucked a four-decade-old electoral trend of the state changing governments every five years, to welfare measures, transparency and development.
A normal monsoon -- which hits Kerala around June 1 and covers the rest of the country by mid-July -- is imperative for the agriculture sector.(PTI)
india news

Monsoon set to keep June 1 onset date with Kerala

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:18 AM IST
India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the rainy season, which is crucial for the agri economy
The second wave of Covid-19 in India added a sense of urgency to the debate on whether or not the US should support the waiver. In picture - Vials of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine in a lab at Serum Institute of India.(Reuters | Representational image)
india news

Support grows for India over patents

By Yashwant Raj, Rezaul H Laskar, Washington/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The UK and the European Union, too, indicated a change in their posture, but the German government opposed the move, saying it would create “severe complications” for future vaccines.
