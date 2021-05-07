Covid-19 LIVE: Australia to lift ban on citizens returning from India

India's coronavirus caseload went up to 21,077,410 as it continued to report explosion of cases. As of Thursday morning, the death toll stands at 230,168, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

In Delhi, doctors are reporting a rise in cases of black fungus, a rare fungal infection also known as Mucormycisis, in patients of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Last year as well, doctors had flagged several cases of the Covid-19 induced infection after at least 10 people were found to be infected within 15 days.

A mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests India’s coronavirus outbreak, which saw record cases and deaths Thursday, could peak in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Japan is set to extend a virus state of emergency that includes Tokyo to the end of May. In the United States, New York’s mayor said the city is in talks to offer free vaccines to visitors as a way to spur tourism.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE can make as many as 3 billion doses this year, more than double what the partners forecast six months ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed a US-backed proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, casting doubt on international support for the idea.

