Covid-19: Jharkhand govt to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers

The Jharkhand Health Department has decided to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers who have been working round the clock since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday.

"The state government has decided to provide one-month extra pay to all frontline medical workers for their services. Currently, the identification process of beneficiaries is underway," the minister said while responding to a question by BJP MLA Amar Bauri in the state Assembly.

Earlier on Friday, Gupta expressed his concerns over rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

"Coronavirus cases are rising in states like Maharashtra and some others but we are very vigilant. We are following guidelines strictly. Holi and Ram Navami are ahead, we have to take maximum precautions during these festivals," said the Health Minister.

"Recovery rate in Jharkhand is almost 99 per cent which is the result of our maximum efforts. Though the situation in Jharkhand is under control and we have nothing to worry but we have to remain alert and follow all guidelines," he further added.