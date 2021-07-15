Covid-19: Karnataka gets raw deal as shortage hits vaccination drive

Karnataka’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has hit a roadblock following a further fall in availability of doses. According to a report in Prajavani on Thursday, there is no vaccine for a large number of people in the state who are scheduled to receive their second dose in the next .

The paper quotes an interaction that officials of the Union health and family welfare ministry held with their Karnataka counterparts in a video conference. It was reportedly discussed at the meeting that the state health department had informed the Centre about its vaccine requirements, but adequate vaccines are yet to be sent.

“Karnataka has an overall capacity to vaccinate 11 lakh people per day in both government and private facilities. Only on the first day of the ‘Vaccination Maha Abhiyan’ on June 21 did the state reach the 11-lakh mark. At present, only two lakh vaccine doses are available,” National Health Mission director Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar was quoted as saying in the report.

“On Monday, July 12, the state received 3.40 lakh doses of vaccine, followed by 4.80 lakh doses on July 15. The same will be distributed depending on the demand from each district based on the number of people who are yet to be vaccinated,” she further said.

The report said northern Karnataka has more demand for vaccines. “In an ideal situation, the state must get five-six lakh vaccines every day for the government sector and three-four lakh doses for private facilities. In June, we received 73 lakh doses of which 59.98 lakh doses have been utilised. We keep sending indents on a day-to-day basis” Dr Chandrashekar said.

According to state health department officials, who participated in the meeting with the central health team, the initial plan was to vaccinate seven lakh people every day after 21 June. However, even 50 per cent of the target could not be reached due to non-availability of vaccines. On July 14, a total of 1,24,923 people were inoculated at government centres and 29,696 people at private facilities, officials said.