Covid-19 lockdown: States that have eased or extended restrictions from today

As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) begin to show a declining trend in India, several states have decided to ease lockdowns and slowly open up. Many state governments, however, have extended the Covid-19 restrictions with certain relaxations.

The latest to be added in the list of states extending lockdowns is Chhattisgarh. It has extended the restrictions till further notice while offering some relaxations in districts where Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 5%.

Covid-19 lockdown was eased in these places:

Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, some relaxation to start the economic and business activities has been given. However, the 'corona curfew' has been extended in all 52 districts till June 15.

Chandigarh: Even as the Union territory has extended Covid-19 curbs till June 9, it has eased certain restrictions in the region as the situation pertaining to coronavirus infection spread seems to be coming under control.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Covid-19 curfew here will now be limited to night hours and weekends only.

Uttar Pradesh: The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, RK Tiwari announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state from June 1. However, 20 districts, including Lucknow, will not benefit from this.

Covid-19 lockdown was extended in these states/UTs:

Delhi (Till 5am on June 7)

Maharashtra (Till June 15)

Haryana (Till 5am on June 7)

Chhattisgarh (Till further notice)

Gujarat (Night curfew in 36 cities till June 4)

Kerala (Till June 9)

Tamil Nadu (Till June 7)

Andhra Pradesh (Till June 10)

Telangana (Till June 10)

West Bengal (Till June 15)

Odisha (Till 5am on June 17)

Bihar (Till June 8)

Rajasthan (Till June 8)

Punjab (Till June 10)

Uttarakhand (Till June 9)

Goa (Till June 7)

Puducherry (Till June 7)

Himachal Pradesh (Till June 7)

Karnataka (Till June 7)

Nagaland (Till June 11)

Arunachal Pradesh (Till June 7 in seven districts)

Manipur (Till June 11 in seven districts)

Mizoram (Till June 7 in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area)

Tripura (Till June 5)

Meghalaya (Till June 7)

Sikkim (Till June 7)

As on Tuesday, India's total Covid-19 infection tally was at 28,175,044, according to the Union health ministry website. The country recorded as many as 127,510 new Covid-19 infections and 2,795 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry dashboard showed. The total number of recoveries continues to outnumber the single-day rise for nearly three weeks now and various state governments that have extended lockdowns aim to maintain this trend.