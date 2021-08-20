Covid-19: Maharashtra’s active cases continue to drop

At 57,579 cases, Maharashtra recorded a dip in the number of active cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state reported 58,069 active cases, while they were 62,069 on Tuesday. However, Pune continues to lead the number of active cases with 12,917 patients, followed by Thane with 7,020 and Satara with 6,792 active cases.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 5,225 Covid-19 new cases and 154 deaths. The state Covid tally now stands at 6,411,570, while the toll has reached 135,567.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the decreasing numbers indicated the decline of the virus. “Active cases are an indicator of the spread of the virus and these figures show that we have effectively contained the virus,” he said.

The peak of the virus saw active cases climb to over 600,000.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said though active cases have declined, the current situation has still not stabilised. “The manner in which people are getting infected by Delta Plus variant indicates that the third wave is inevitable,” he said.