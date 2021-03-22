IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 surge turns Manipal Institute of Technology turns into containment zone
Udupi district has been battling a surge in Covid-19 cases. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Udupi district has been battling a surge in Covid-19 cases. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid-19 surge turns Manipal Institute of Technology turns into containment zone

The MIT suspects that the the source of infection is Maharashtra or Kerala after many students returned for examinations.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharaan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST

One hundred and forty six students from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi, around 400 km west of Bengaluru, tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday, according to the nodal officer of the coastal district.

“The MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology) is a containment zone and 146 students tested positive today (Saturday),” Dr Prashant Bhat, the nodal officer of the district said Sunday.

He said that there are about 5,800 students in quarantine and active surveillance was being carried out to contain the spread.

He said that some students were allowed to leave after ascertaining that they have no contact history, ruling out other risks and a Covid-19 negative report.

Udupi had seen a surge of cases in the second half of last year as well. The district has a significant number of its citizens settled in Persian Gulf countries who returned home during the lockdown.

“As per the report, students had come in the second week of March. They had online classes and there was an examination due for which they had come from all over India. Maybe few had come from Maharashtra and Kerala as well. So, we doubt that the source of infection must be from either Maharashtra or Kerala,” Bhat added.

On Saturday, MIT had communicated that entry and exit from this containment zone was restricted.

The institution also appealed to students to stay inside their rooms during the containment period.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to all of you to remain calm and make minimal movement out of your rooms until the District Authorities feel it is safe. We also appeal to students not to venture out in large groups to common areas such as Students Plaza, Gardens etc. Staying within the room is the best option and if possible, taking packed food to dine in the room is advisable to prevent crowding in the dining areas,” the institute said in circular to its students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A health worker collects the swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 test at special screening camp at ISBT. (HT Photo/ Ravi Kumar)
A health worker collects the swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 test at special screening camp at ISBT. (HT Photo/ Ravi Kumar)
india news

LIVE: China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in Hungary

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
READ FULL STORY
People clanging utensils during Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020 (HT File Photo)
People clanging utensils during Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020 (HT File Photo)
india news

A year of ‘Janta Curfew’: When Indians stayed home for 14 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:57 AM IST
With daily Covid-19 cases on the rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation at 8pm on March 19, 2020, announced that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be in place on March 22, from 7am to 9pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The encounter at Manihal village in Kashmir’s Shopian district began early Monday morning. (Representational Photo/ANI)
The encounter at Manihal village in Kashmir’s Shopian district began early Monday morning. (Representational Photo/ANI)
india news

Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:18 AM IST
A combined team of security forces including the army, CRPF and the police re involved in the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, NHAI reported a cyber attack on its email server and said prompt action resulted in no data loss. It shut down its server then as a precaution(MINT_PRINT)
Last year, NHAI reported a cyber attack on its email server and said prompt action resulted in no data loss. It shut down its server then as a precaution(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Watchdog alerts transport ministry over ‘intrusions’

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:57 AM IST
  • This comes after a slew of cyber security attacks on Indian government’s domains over the past few months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
india news

Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey

By Shiv Sunny, Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
india news

Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
At around 6 am on Sunday, three coracles ventured into the over 150-acre lake in BTM Layout, a suburban neighbourhood in the southern side of Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Board for Wildlife’s standing committee has deferred the decision to approve the guidelines as the forest conservation division of the ministry felt the need to examine if they reconcile with the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.. (Vivek R Nair / HT Photo)
The National Board for Wildlife’s standing committee has deferred the decision to approve the guidelines as the forest conservation division of the ministry felt the need to examine if they reconcile with the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.. (Vivek R Nair / HT Photo)
india news

Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The “Guidelines on Ecotourism in Forest and Wildlife Areas, 2021”, aimed at promoting better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation while generating income and opportunities for local communities
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There should be provisions to give farmers right price for their produce. I think we need to think about alternative ways to ensure the right price." said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
"There should be provisions to give farmers right price for their produce. I think we need to think about alternative ways to ensure the right price." said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Chetan Chauhan, Madan Jaira, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
  • "If someone tries to lure someone through coercion, threat or any other wrong means, action would be taken. The law is not against any religion."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi and Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Dehradun After the “ripped jeans” faux pas, Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday courted another controversy by saying “the US enslaved India for 200 years” and questioned people’s complaints about getting less subsidised ration during the pandemic, saying they should have had more children if they wanted better supplies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kolkata The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development of infrastructure in Kolkata and other districts, and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election beginning March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will be launching the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which is the Jal Shakti ministry’s flagship water-conservation campaign
PM Modi will be launching the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which is the Jal Shakti ministry’s flagship water-conservation campaign
india news

PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • The campaign will be rolled out across the country’s 734 districts on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP