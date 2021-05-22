Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces: Who can receive jabs, Centre issues order

Vaccination drive taken by employers at workplaces can be extended to all the family members and dependents of the employees, the Centre has said in a letter written to all states and Union territories.

The clarification comes as the Union health ministry was receiving several queries regarding the coverage of family members of workers, after the Centre allowed both private and government officers to operationalise vaccination centre at workplaces from April 11. At that time, vaccination was limited to people above 45 years. From May 1, in which everyone above the age of 18 years is eligible for vaccination.

"The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with Covid-19 vaccination at industrial CVCs (Covid vaccination centres)and the workplace CVCs," the letter said. However, the vaccine has to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the employers may tie up. In the ongoing phase, state governments and private hospitals can procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

In government offices, those who are above the age of 45 years can be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre. The 18-44 age group employees of government officers may be covered through the vaccine doses procured by the state governments, the ministry said.