Covid-19 vaccine appointments through WhatsApp? PIB says it’s fake

Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation that registration for getting the shots can be done through messaging platform WhatsApp has been circulating on social media. This was fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and was called out as fake. “An image claiming that Covid-19 Vaccination appointment can be booked through WhatsApp is circulating on social media. PIBFactCheck: This claim is Fake,” tweeted PIB. “Registration for Covid-19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app,” it added.

The fake WhatsApp forward claimed that booking vaccination appointments through the messaging app is “simple and easy to use like chatting”, urging those above 45 years of age to text ‘Hi’ on the given number and book their appointments for the first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Citizens are then asked to give their name, age and Aadhaar details, adding that if the 12-digit identification number is not available any government document will do the job. It also states that the service is integrated with the government's Co-Win vaccine management system and can be used to book vaccination appointments for up to four people at once.

The country-wide vaccination drive which was first rolled out on January 16 is currently in its third phase where those above 45 years of age are being inoculated with one of the two made in India Covid-19 vaccines. All eligible citizens can get themselves registered for vaccination through the Co-Win portal or the Arogya Setu app. The vaccination process is digitally managed, starting from the registration for vaccination till the inoculation.