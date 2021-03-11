Covid-19 vaccine: Ministry excludes PM photo from certificate after EC nudge
Days after the Election Commission of India asked the Union health ministry to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala — the four poll-bound states and Union Territory Puducherry, the ministry decided to apply filters to exclude the photo from the certificates, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.
“Thereafter, necessary filters in Co-WIN have been applied for the vaccination centres situated in the four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Union Territory of Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission,” the ministry wrote in its letter to the poll body.
Trinamool Congress raised the complaint with the Election Commission that PM Modi's photo in the vaccine certificate is violating the model code of conduct which kicked in as soon as the election dates in these four states and a union territory were announced on February 26.
In its directive to the ministry, the EC did not refer to the Prime Minister's name but only asked to follow the provisions of the model code of conduct. Replying to that, the health ministry clarified that the system was developed before the dates were announced.
“The ministry explained that the certificates were being issued as per the ongoing scheme. The model code of conduct kicked into force later. And the certificate is system generated,” the ministry said.
The vaccines being administered now comprises two doses — to be taken in a gap of 28 days. After the first dose, a provisional certificate is issued to the beneficiaries and the final certificate is issued after 28 days.
The provisional certificate contains the details of the beneficiary including the name, age, gender, ID verified, location etc., apart from vaccination details, including vaccine name, date of dose, the name of the vaccinator and the place of vaccination. Below these details, a photo of PM Modi has been used with his quotes, 'dawai bhi kadai bhi', written in Hindi and 'Together, India will defeat Covid-19', written in English.
She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
