Covid-19 vaccines can make people 'magnetic'? PIB says no way

A video doing the rounds on the internet claiming Covid-19 vaccines can make people "magnetic" are baseless, the government has said and urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. The video shows objects sticking to the arms of a vaccine recipient and is also being shared widely on social media, fuelling rumours about the safety of the vaccines.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, has said these claims about Covid-19 vaccines are "baseless". "Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine," it said. "Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated," added.

Reports said that the video is of a 71-year-old man from Nashik in Maharashtra, who claimed that objects were sticking to his arm after he took the second dose of the vaccine. In a now-viral video, Arvind Sonar can be seen sticking coins and steel to his arm after receiving the second jab.

Several such videos of people sticking magnets to where they claim they have had the Covid-19 vaccines have come up on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram in the United States and the United Kingdon. Some have claimed there is something magnetic in the vaccines and others have it is proof of a microchip, which targeted the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Experts have said that those vaccinated against Covid-19 cannot experience magnetism at the injection site.

They said even if Covid-19 vaccines did contain metals, they would not cause a magnetic reaction. They also said that humans are all naturally “a little bit magnetic”, because we contain tiny quantities of iron. “The amount of metal that would need to be in a vaccine for it to attract a magnet is much more substantial than the amounts that could be present in a vaccine's small dose,” medical professionals at the Meedan Health Desk said, according to Reuters.

Professor Michael Coey from the School of Physics at Trinity College Dublin said the claims about the Covid-19 vaccines were “complete nonsense”. Coey told Reuters that people would need about one gram of iron metal to attract and support a permanent magnet at the injection site. “By the way, my wife was injected with her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today, and I had mine over two weeks ago. I have checked that magnets are not attracted to our arms!” he wrote to Reuters.

The country-wide vaccination drive was first rolled out on January 16 and is currently in its third phase. All eligible citizens can get themselves registered for getting Covid-19 vaccines on the government's Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app. The vaccination process is digitally managed, starting from the registration for vaccination till the inoculation.