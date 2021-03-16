Covid-19 vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the central government is not exporting vaccines to foreign nations at the expense of the people of India. This comes after Congress opposed the Centre's move to export the coronavirus vaccines, reasoning that the government should not export vaccines without immunising the entire population of the country.
At the Rajya Sabha today, the Union health minister said that "experts at the highest level" and a "committee of the government" are keeping a check on vaccine requirement in the country.
"Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of the government are maintaining a sensible balance about it. 30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We have touched a total vaccination figure of Rs. 3 crore," news agency ANI quoted Union minister Harsh Vardhan as saying.
Congress has been urging the central government to accelerate the vaccine drive in the country for a while now. Yesterday, the party demanded that the government must disclose if it has a clear roadmap to complete the nationwide vaccination process in the span of one year.
Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil raised concerns yesterday over the rising coronavirus cases and said experts have stated that another wave of Covid-19 is starting. Citing Chhattisgarh's demand for more Covishield doses, the party urged the government to decentralise the vaccination drive and provide adequate vaccines to the states.
Gohil also accused the government of "hiding facts" by providing a 'maze' of vaccination figures.
"If you look at the 11 days of March, it [the total number of vaccinations] is 95,90,594. Of the over 135 crore people in the country, only 1.5 per cent have got vaccines, including those who have got just the first dose," news agency PTI quoted Gohil as saying.
According to the Union health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India has surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 per cent.
India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases today, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore. The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831, while the death toll increased to 1,58,856 with 131 fresh fatalities.
(With inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballistic missile tracking INS Dhruv to join India’s strategic assets in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra in beginning of second wave, need to step up contact tracing: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No information on leaked Arnab chats in TRP scam, MHA tells Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA cites protocol for denying Sikhs permission to visit Nankana Sahib in Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress alleges Centre trying to finish banking industry through privatisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Property of every Indian': Piyush Goyal says no plan to privatise railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN assembly polls: Movable assets of O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 states contributing the most Covid-19 cases to India's surging tally
- The health ministry said that Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases in the tally followed by Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt working on ₹866 crore integrated campus for ministers, officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To fight for a better Bengal, says Swapan Dasgupta after quitting Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox