Covishield's green pass matter being taken up at highest levels: Adar Poonawalla

The issue of Serum Institute of India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covishield not being approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to be taken up by Indian officials with European Union (EU) officials on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy on June 29, said people familiar with developments. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said on Monday that he has taken up the matter “at the highest level” to ensure Indians don’t face any travel restrictions.

“I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,” tweeted Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India, on Monday.

People familiar with the matter, on condition of anonymity, said that Serum Institute of India could apply separately to EMA for certification.

Travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India, are currently not eligible for the European Union’s green pass – an immunity document that is meant to ease travel within and to the bloc-- as EMA recognises only four Covid-19 vaccines that have received EU-wide marketing authorisation so far.

“The position taken by EMA is perplexing because Covishield and Vaxzevria, the AstraZeneca vaccine approved by the European agency, are qualitatively similar in nature,” said a senior government official in the know of things, on condition of anonymity.

While the list includes Vaxzervria, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shot produced and marketed in the United Kingdom and other sites around Europe, it does not include Covishield that is being manufactured in India. The other three vaccines that EMA approved for use by the EU member states to issue the certificates are Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

The green pass is likely to be available for use by July 1, 2021.

“There is still some time, and a solution will likely come soon as the matter is being taken up at different levels,” said another official in the government aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his team are currently in Italy for the meeting of the foreign and development ministers of the G20, which includes 19 countries and the EU, at Matera. The agenda for the meeting includes a swift international response to the Covid-19 pandemic and equitable worldwide access to diagnostics and vaccines.

The people also pointed out that it is the responsibility of the manufacturer, in this case Serum Institute of India, to apply for approval from EMA.