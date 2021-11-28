CPI (M) leader booked for party worker’s rape in Kerala

Kerala police on Sunday booked 12 people, including a ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) branch secretary and youth wing leader, for allegedly raping a woman party worker and circulating her visuals on social media.

Party Kottali (Pathanamthitta) branch secretary P S Sajimon has been identified as the main accused in the case, and police have booked him under Section 375 (rape) and others under Section 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. Youth wing leader P Nassar has also been booked for similar charges while ten others, including two municipal councillors from Thiruvalla and a lawyer, have been charged for circulating the visuals on social media, a police official said.

“We have recorded the statement of the victim, and search is on for the accused,” a senior police officer of the Pathanamthitta district said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was given juice laced with sedatives when she was travelling with Sajimon and Nassar in a car for a party event. She was then assaulted, the police said.

She also complained that they both tried to blackmail her and sought ₹2 lakh from her for not releasing the video clips.

A section of the party leaders said the complainant was expelled from the party last week over indiscipline in connection with the ongoing organisational elections. They suspect her latest move was part of it. Party district leaders are yet to react to the latest incident.

However, an official of the party said there were serious allegations of sexual assault against the main accused Sajimon, which were hushed up.