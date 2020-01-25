CPI (M) worker allegedly sets himself on fire, hospitalised: Police

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:01 IST

A CPI (M) leader in Indore allegedly set himself afire on Friday evening. He has been hospitalised with more than 90% burns, said police.

The leader Ramesh Prajapati, 75, was a retired government employee and he took part in the agitations organised against CAA and NRC in Indore.Some pamphlets were recovered from his pocket which were against CAA and NRC, said a police officer.

According to police, Prajapati reached Geeta Bhavan square in the evening, doused himself with kerosene and set himself afire. Some passers-by informed the police which rushed him to MY Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

District secretary of CPI (M) Chhotelal Saravad said, “Prajapati had been taking part in the party’s agitations against CAA and NRC at Manikbagh and Barwali Chowki for quite sometime. The stress may have driven him to take the drastic step.”

However, Tukoganj police station in charge Nirmal Kumar Shriwas said, “No suicide note was recovered from the possession of the man. No one has come forward so far to claim either from his family or anyone else that he made an attempt to end his life in protest against CAA or NRC. Investigation is going on and we are yet to know what drove him to take such a drastic step. His condition is service and we can’t record his statement right now. Pamphlets recovered from his pocket didn’t suggest either any reason behind why he took the step.”

His son Deepak Prajapati said, “No political colour should be given to the incident.”