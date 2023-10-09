CPI MP's appeal to Jaishankar over safety of Indians stranded in war-hit Israel

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Monday wrote a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar regarding the safety and security of the stranded Indians in the West Asian region, citing the “serious dimensions” of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group of Palestine. He expressed his concern, saying that it is “painful for Indians” as the government quickly announced support for Israel instead of ensuring the safety of Indian citizens first. Palestinians gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.(REUTERS)

In the letter, Viswam said, “India has a history of successful rescue operations to ensure the safety of its citizens. I believe that you will take up the matter with the seriousness it merits. I request your intervention to carry out an immediate evacuation process to safely rescue them from the war-like situation.”

The CPI leader, who hails from Kerala, further mentioned, “India's historic ties with countries in West Asia and our championing the cause of self-determination have earned traditional goodwill for us.” He further stressed that there are significant numbers of individuals from Kerala among the thousands of stranded Indians in the region, including workers, small businessmen, students, and tourists.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam's letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar(ANI)

Regarding India's stand in the Israel-Hamas Conflict, which expressed solidarity with Israel, the CPI MP said, "I also urge you to ensure that the Government remains committed to India's traditional stance of supporting the legitimate interests of Palestine for a life of dignity, respect, and human rights."

He said that India's efforts on legitimate forums to ensure permanent peace in the region by upholding relevant United Nations resolutions for a two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine will prove valuable in ensuring lasting tranquility in the region.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Hamas, the terrorist group, launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli cities, infiltrating parts of southern Israel and simultaneously launching as many as 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip it controls since 2007.

In response, on Sunday, the Israeli government officially declared a state of war, authorising “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for their surprise attack. The Israeli military intensified its efforts to eliminate fighters in southern towns and escalated its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The casualties exceeded 1,100, with thousands injured on both sides.

The United Nations said that around 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza are seeking refuge in schools it manages and urgently called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to provide food to Gaza.

Meanwhile, said that it wants to “liberate all Palestinian prisoners” from Israel custody and put an end to Israeli provocations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, according to a spokesperson cited by The Associated Press.

