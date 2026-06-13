CPI(M) attacks Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Vijayan: 'Stop being facilitator for ED, Modi govt'

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Pinarayi Vijayan at the INDIA bloc meeting and said the LoP has been urged only to stop being the "facilitator for the ED and Modi government".

MA Baby slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks regarding Pinarayi Vijayan during the INDIA bloc meeting(PTI)

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Gandhi earlier said he "cannot hug" former Kerala chief minister Vijayan as he has an ongoing political fight with him. He was speaking at the June 8 meeting after Left leaders objected to remarks made by him and other top Congress leaders before the assembly polls in the southern state -- alleging tacit understanding between the then-ruling CPI(M) and the BJP.

"Nobody is asking Rahul Gandhi to hug Pinarayi Vijayan," Baby said, responding to Gandhi's remarks.

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"On the contrary, all that we are asking is that he stop being a facilitator for the ED and the Modi government by demanding the arrest of Pinarayi Vijayan and other opposition leaders. That is not the job of the leader of the opposition," he said on X, a day after Gandhi released his comments made at the INDIA bloc meeting.

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Nobody is asking Rahul Gandhi to hug Pinarayi Vijayan. On the contrary all that we are asking is that he stop being a facilitator for the ED and the Modi government by demanding the arrest of Pinarayi Vijayan and other opposition leaders. That is not the job of the Leader of the… — M A Baby (@MABABYCPIM) June 13, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Gandhi said, "We have our fights, but if you're asking me to go and hug the ex-chief minister of Kerala, I cannot and I will not because I have an ongoing political fight with him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi said, "We have our fights, but if you're asking me to go and hug the ex-chief minister of Kerala, I cannot and I will not because I have an ongoing political fight with him." {{/usCountry}}

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"So we have to be flexible, and we have to realise that there is a full-scale assault on us trying to prove that the opposition is weak, is disorganised," he added.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, during the INDIA bloc meeting, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas had raised concerns over allegations made during the assembly polls campaign, including claims of a tacit understanding between the Left and the BJP.

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Ahead of the meeting, Baby also wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and objected to the allegations, describing them as inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation within the opposition alliance.

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At the meeting, Brittas said that while the CPI(M) could politically contest charges made by Congress leaders, it was different when such remarks came from Gandhi, one of the principal faces of the alliance.

Also Read I Form a ‘resistance’: Rahul to INDIA bloc

He argued that the alliance had come together to fight the BJP and questioned the purpose of partners sitting together if one constituent publicly accused another of helping the ruling party.

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