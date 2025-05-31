In Indonesia, CPI(M) MP cites Salman Khurshid to counter Asim Munir’s ‘Hindus and Muslims are different’ remark

CPI(M) MP John Brittas took a sharp aim at Pakistan Army chief general Asim Munir during an interaction with the Indian community in Jakarta on Friday. Brittas questioned Asim Munir’s claim that Hindus and Muslims are inherently different in a way that justifies division or conflict. India wants peace, but not at cost of lives: John Brittas in Jakarta(ANI)

“Asim Munir said something about Hindus and Muslims are different. Can you ever vouch for that?” Brittas asked, challenging the idea head-on.

Standing alongside senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Brittas pointed to India’s diversity as its strength. “Salman Khurshid is here. We are all together. I am from Kerala... I am a Christian. In Kerala, we have three major religions. We coexist in harmony. That is the message of India,” he said.

John Brittas added that such a statement does not reflect the reality of India, where people from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians, live together peacefully.

‘India wants peace, but not at the cost of lives’

The MP didn’t hold back when speaking about terrorism and India-Pakistan relations. “Khwaja Asif... said that they have been indulging in this dirty job of nurturing and harbouring terrorist organisations for three decades. We don't require any more evidence. It's for all of us to see who is nurturing and harbouring terrorism,” Brittas added.

He was referring to an April 25 interview with Sky News, in which Asif appeared to admit Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism while also accusing Western countries of conveniently targeting Pakistan.

Brittas went on to highlight New Delhi's long-standing efforts for peace despite repeated provocations. “India wants peace. The Indus Waters Treaty gave 80% of the water to Pakistan. We had been cooperative with them... Still, Pakistan continued with the trajectory of sending across terrorists," he said.

"That's why India decided that enough is enough. We want peace, but it shouldn't be at the cost of our precious lives,” the CPI (M) MP added.

He also underlined the contrast between India and Pakistan, saying, “Pakistan is a theocratic state... They chose to be a nation in the name of a religion, and they are triggered by hate. India decided on its path. Two hundred million Muslims are in India, the second-largest Muslim community after Indonesia. This reflects the real character of India,” he said.

He pointed out the diversity within the Indian delegation as a reflection of India's democratic values. “The unique nature of this delegation is that out of five political parties, three are against the ruling party, but we are here together for a mission. This represents the real culture of India,” he said.

Brittas was part of an all-party delegation visiting Indonesia as part of a broader diplomatic tour of Southeast and East Asia to deliver India's side to the world in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. The group is visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The delegation is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and includes members from the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress, such as Aparajita Sarangi, Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.