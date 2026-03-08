New Delhi, The CPI on Sunday hit out at the government over the steep hike in LPG prices, accusing it of an "anti-people" stance by "refusing" to reduce taxes on cooking gas cylinders. CPI(M) slams Centre over LPG price hike, demands rollback

In a statement issued here, the CPI Politburo expressed strong opposition to the price increase affecting both domestic as well as commercial consumers.

The Left party noted that the ₹60 hike for domestic cylinders would heavily impact poor beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

"The hike in the prices of commercial cylinders by ₹114.50 will also ultimately be passed on to the consumers. Together, these will impose greater burdens on middle-class and working people who are already reeling under relentless price rise and shrinking real incomes," the statement said.

"The refusal to forego revenue from taxes on cylinders exposes the anti-people nature of the government," it said.

The left party dismissed the government's reference to the West Asian conflict as a justification for the hike, calling it a "hypocritical attempt" to hide its own responsibility.

"In reality, it reflects the government's capitulation before the war-mongering policies of the Trump administration and its readiness to serve US global hegemonic interests while ignoring the interests of our country and its people," it alleged.

The CPI has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the price hike.

Domestic LPG prices were increased by ₹60 per cylinder on Saturday, making it the second such hike in rate in less than a year. Following the revision, a non-subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi costs ₹913, up from ₹853, according to the Indian Oil Corporation .

Over 10 crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will also face the same increase. They will now pay ₹613 per cylinder, factoring in the ₹300 subsidy provided for up to 12 refills annually. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹114.5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.