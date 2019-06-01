CPP meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to be focus of Congress meet

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will meet at Parliament Annexe today morning, party functionaries said on Wednesday, adding that the meeting will be presided over by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by all Congress MPs, including party president Rahul Gandhi.

The focus of the meeting will be Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

10:02 am IST First meet after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit The meeting would be the first interaction between Rahul Gandhi and party leaders since the fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 when he announced his decision to quit before it was rejected by the party’s highest decision-making body.





09:59 am IST CPP may also elect a new chairperson in the meeting There are speculations that the CPP may also elect a new chairperson, a post currently held by Sonia Gandhi.





09:50 am IST Cong workers urging Rahul Gandhi not to quit post of president Congress workers in several cities across the country have been holding demonstrations, urging him to rethink his decision to quit following reverses in the Lok Sabha elections.





