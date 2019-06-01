CPP meeting LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to be focus of Congress meet
CPP meeting LIVE updates: The Congress Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting today, which will be presided by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
-
10:02 am IST
-
09:59 am IST
-
09:50 am IST
-
09:45 am IST
-
09:40 am IST
-
09:30 am IST
The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will meet at Parliament Annexe today morning, party functionaries said on Wednesday, adding that the meeting will be presided over by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by all Congress MPs, including party president Rahul Gandhi.
The focus of the meeting will be Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.
Follow LIVE updates here:
First meet after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit
The meeting would be the first interaction between Rahul Gandhi and party leaders since the fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 when he announced his decision to quit before it was rejected by the party’s highest decision-making body.
CPP may also elect a new chairperson in the meeting
There are speculations that the CPP may also elect a new chairperson, a post currently held by Sonia Gandhi.
Cong workers urging Rahul Gandhi not to quit post of president
Congress workers in several cities across the country have been holding demonstrations, urging him to rethink his decision to quit following reverses in the Lok Sabha elections.
CPP meet to be attended by all Cong MPs, including Rahul Gandhi
The meeting,which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am, is going to be attended by all Congress MPs, including party president Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to be focus of Congress meet
The focus of the CPP meeting, which is to be presided by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will be Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.
CPP to hold meeting today
The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will meet at Parliament Annexe today morning, party functionaries said on Wednesday.