Creating suicide bombers, BJP minister amps up attack on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:01 IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday became the latest leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack protesters in Shaheen Bagh, the heart of ant-citizenship act protests in Delhi.

“Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a movement. Batches of suicide bombers are being made here. There is a conspiracy against the country in the country’s capital,” Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi, along with the video of speeches made at the protest site.

Just a day before, BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya criticised the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi.

Tejasvi Surya asked the “majority community” to remain vigilant or else he said the “Mughal rule” will return to the country while participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Parliament on Wednesday.

“What is happening today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away,” Tejasvi Surya said in the Lok Sabha.

His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the opposition members in the House.

Hundreds of people, mostly women and children, have been protesting since December 15 last year at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and possibility of NRC.

Under CAA illegal migrants from the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India before 2015 will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries can become Indian citizens.