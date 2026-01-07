Creating violence or tension won't suppress BJP, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party is working to establish healthy politics in the Northeastern state. Tripura CM Manik Saha further announced that the government is implementing various schemes for the state's indigenous communities. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday, Saha claimed that extremist organisations such as the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), which were created to suppress the voice of the people, were brought into mainstream society by the party.

"By creating tension and violence in this way, one of the largest national parties in the world, the Bharatiya Janata Party, cannot be suppressed. And the CPI(M) still uses various means to create divisions among the jaati and janajati," said Saha.

The Tripura Chief Minister further announced that the government is implementing various schemes for the state's indigenous communities.

"Today, after getting down at the Manu railway station, I saw countless people, especially brothers and sisters from the janajati section, welcoming me on both sides of the road while passing through this area. I am very overwhelmed and very happy. People have faith and trust in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. But many people from outside repeatedly say that we do not have any organisation among the janajati. People want peace, and peace has been established here. Various people-oriented schemes are being implemented for the janajati," said Saha.

In his speech, Saha also declared that the regional parties cannot suppress the BJP in the state for long.

"I understand that they are gradually losing ground under their feet. Some try to stop us by demanding water, some by hoisting flags to inform us of their situation, and some by sabotaging our activities due to road problems or other means. But the more they hit us, the more we will hit them, according to the law. This kind of politics will not continue in Tripura," said Saha.

"The regional party cannot suppress the Bharatiya Janata Party by creating tension, beating people, and creating violence in this way. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not only strong in the country but also in the world. And this party is sometimes threatened that the national party and the Chief Minister will not be allowed to enter the ADC. But the more we are told not to enter, the more we will go inside. We will go to every house," added Saha.

According to the Tripura CM, around 755 families have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in this program.

"I was initially told that 1,868 people would join today. Instead, 2,499 tribal brothers and sisters have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is getting stronger day by day. The progress of the janajatis cannot be stopped by hoisting flags, organising water agitations, or spreading lies. The Communists have also carried out such movements in the name of the Jana Sikkha Andolan," he said.

During the programme, he also addressed the allegation that the party has not provided funds to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) areas, claiming that the government allocated 39 pc of the state budget. Later, the state CM stated that the BJP will win all 28 seats in the TTAADC areas.

"The state government has allocated 39.06 percent of the state budget to the TTAADC in the financial year 2024-25. But still they say that we do not give money. So where did this money go? Today, there is no development in ADC areas. The people's enthusiasm in this meeting proves that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 28 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC," said Saha.