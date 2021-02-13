'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Making a veiled comment over the Wasim Jaffer controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said hate has been so normalised in India in the last few years that even "our beloved sport cricket has been marred by it". He, however, did not mention any name as he tweeted, "India belongs to all of us. Do not let them dismantle our unity."
Wasim Jaffer resigned as the Uttarakhand coach after Cricket Association of Uttarakhand made many changes to the team, including replacing the captain, without consulting him. Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere.
The episode became a centre of controversy after Jaffer on February 10 tweeted clarifying his decisions which have been attacked as "communal".
Rahul Gandhi's comment comes on a day finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, from the floors of Parliament, called Rahul Gandhi "the doomsday man of India".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
- Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu government rolls out ₹12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
- Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox